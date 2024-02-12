The number of fatalities in the protests in Senegal, triggered by the postponement of the presidential elections until December, rises to three on February 12. Meanwhile, concern is growing about the fate of one of West Africa's strongest democracies, shaken by uncertainty and political tensions. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced the sending of a diplomatic mission to verify the situation.

An announcement with repercussions. Violent protests leave at least three dead in Senegal, an African nation shaken by the postponement of presidential elections until December. President Macky Sall defends his decision.

The announcement of the delay of the elections occurred just three weeks before the vote, scheduled for February 25, and triggered violent clashes between protesters and the Police in Dakar, as well as other cities.

The death of a young man during protests in the southern city of Zinguinchor on Saturday night brought the death toll since Friday to three, according to reports from Cartogra Free Senegal, CFS, a civil society platform dedicated to tracing the victims.







01:58 © France 24

“We tried to save him when he arrived at the hospital and unfortunately he died in intensive care,” said Ndiame Diop, director of Ziguinchor hospital. But so far the Interior Ministry only confirms one death: that of a student in the northern city of Saint-Louis on Friday.

The US Bureau of African Affairs mourned the deaths in the protests:

“We urge all parties to act in a peaceful and measured manner, and we continue to call on President Sall to reset the electoral calendar, restore confidence and bring calm to the situation,” says the US office.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the region's main economic and political bloc, sent a diplomatic delegation to Senegal to address the situation after the postponement of the presidential elections.

During the visit, which will take place from February 12 to 14, the president of the bloc's Parliamentary Assembly, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, and other members of that regional legislature, will hold meetings with authorities, politicians and representatives of Senegalese civil society. .

During an interview, President Macky Sall argued that the delay is necessary because of electoral disputes that he says threaten the credibility of the vote, although some opposition lawmakers have denounced the move as an “institutional coup.”

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, in Brussels, Belgium, on October 25, 2023. © Johanna Geron / Reuters

Sall minimized the accusations of unconstitutionality and argued that the country needed more time to address controversies related to the disqualification of certain candidates and a conflict between the legislative and judicial branches. But many Senegalese fear that Sall, who faces term limits, will simply try to stay in power.

Uncertain future

Opposition MPs and presidential candidates opposed to the postponement have filed legal challenges and announced they will refuse to accept Sall as president once his original term expires in early April.

The postponement legislation passed by parliament provides for the extension of Sall's term until his successor takes office after the elections, now scheduled for December 15.

Guy Marius Sagna, opposition deputy, declared on Sunday:

“If President Macky Sall does not return power to us on April 3, we will create a parallel government of national unity.”

Sall denied that he seeks to stay in power. “The only thing I am looking for is to leave a country in peace and stability,” argued the president. “I'm completely ready to pass the baton. I've always been programmed for that,” he added.

“Our future is at stake, we have to fight,” said Mohamed Sene, a protester in Dakar.

Read alsoSenegal: the consequences of the disturbing decision to postpone the presidential elections

Sall, who took office in 2012 and will complete two terms on April 2, postponed the elections in a context of tensions over the eligibility of the candidates.

The Constitutional Council, the highest electoral authority, disqualified a candidate from a major party due to his dual French citizenship. Karim Wade, the son of a former president and candidate for the Senegalese Democratic Party, accused two Council members of corruption and asked parliament to postpone the elections.

“I don't want to leave behind a country that will immediately plunge into great difficulties,” Sall said. “I'm saying now that I'm going to work for appeasement, for conditions that allow the country to be peaceful…let's all have inclusive debates before we go to elections,” she added.

On Monday, Senegal's parliament voted to postpone elections until December 15 in a chaotic process after opposition lawmakers were forcibly expelled from the chambers.

Senegalese protesters detained in a police raid, during a protest against the postponement of the presidential elections, in Dakar, Senegal, on February 9, 2024. © Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

But under the Constitution, the Constitutional Council has the authority to reschedule the vote in certain circumstances, such as “the death, permanent incapacity or withdrawal” of candidates. According to the African Center for Strategic Studies, parliament's attempts to amend the legislation contravene some clauses of the current Constitution.

Deterioration of trust

The Constitutional Council is expected to make a decision within a week on whether to support the resolution adopted by parliament. However, Sall did not specify whether he would abide by the court's decision if they rule out the postponement.

“The current trend threatens to tarnish Senegal's reputation and risks enabling undemocratic practices by elected leaders in other West African countries,” said Mucahid Durmaz, senior analyst at global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

Trust in Senegalese democracy declined significantly during Sall's term, with more than half of citizens perceiving a decline in democratic quality compared to five years ago, according to Afrobarometer.

Human rights groups also denounce a repression against the media, civil society and the opposition, which has led to around 1,000 arrests of opposition members and activists in the last three years, according to Human Rights Watch.

With AP and EFE