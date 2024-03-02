Several hundred protesters called on Saturday, March 2 in Dakar for presidential elections to be held before April 2, the date on which President Macky Sall's term ends. The rally, authorized by the authorities, was called by civil society and the opposition.

The Senegalese opposition demands presidential elections before the end of Macky Sall's term. While the “national dialogue” committee convened by the president of Senegal recommended that the first round of the elections be held on June 2, several hundred protesters called for them to be held before April 2, at a rally in Dakar on Saturday, March 2, organized by civil society and the opposition.

Senegal has been mired in a serious political crisis since the head of state postponed, on February 3, the presidential elections initially scheduled for February 25.

The postponement, denounced as a “constitutional coup” by the opposition, shocked public opinion and sparked protests that left four dead. The Constitutional Council finally disavowed Macky Sall and the country has been waiting ever since for a new date for the elections.

Several hundred people gathered on Saturday in a large sandy area in a popular neighborhood of the capital in response to the call of the “Resistance Front”, a union of civil society and opposition organizations that was sealed on Thursday.

Many of them raised the colors of Senegal and showed portraits of the opposition politician Ousmane Sonko, detained since the end of July accused of “calling for insurrection” and deprived of the right to run in the presidential elections after the invalidation of his candidacy. Sonko gave his support for the elections to Bassirou Diomaye Faye, also detained but whose candidacy was accepted.

“May Senegalese democracy continue to shine”

“We want elections before April 2, with the 19 candidates selected by the Constitutional Council, so that Senegalese democracy continues to shine,” explained Assane Camara, a 27-year-old merchant.

“Macky Sall dictator”, “Sonko free”, “We miss you Sonko” chanted the protesters, who repeatedly sang a song in his honor.

Several leaders representing the election candidates harangued the crowd. “We ask President Macky Sall to organize the elections before April 2 and hand over the keys to the palace to his successor, so that we can begin to rebuild our country,” said Aminata Touré, former prime minister and member of the “Bassirou, president”.

A national dialogue, organized earlier in the week by the president and boycotted by the opposition, recommended in particular that the elections be held on June 2. The head of state indicated that he would forward these recommendations to the Constitutional Council to issue an opinion.

Clashes between supporters of Ousmane Sonko and Khalifa Sall

The Dakar rally, which had been authorized by authorities, ended in confusion when clashes briefly broke out between alleged supporters of candidates Ousmane Sonko and Khalifa Sall.

Supporters of both have been at odds since Khalifa Sall, former mayor of Dakar, agreed to dialogue with President Macky Sall in May 2023. At the end of those dialogues, Karim Wade and Khalifa Sall, two opposition figures, regained their eligibility after the adoption of a reform of the electoral code.

Ousmane Sonko, who had concluded an electoral alliance with Khalifa Sall in 2021, had strenuously refused to participate in this dialogue, which he considered a maneuver by the Government to divide the opposition.

The presidential majority camp has also called for a “march for peace” in Dakar on Sunday, March 3.

This article was adapted from its French version