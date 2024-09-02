Senegal has about 18 million inhabitants, but to them we must add another three million residents abroad, the so-called diaspora. The money they send home, which amounts to about 2.4 billion euros annually and represents 11% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is essential for the survival of hundreds of thousands of families. However, according to the Senegalese government, only 5% of these remittances, about 120 million, are destined for productive economics, a percentage that the authorities are eager to increase while encouraging the return of potential entrepreneurs. Just as the diaspora was key to political change, the idea is that it will also be key to economic change. Turning this potential into reality is the challenge. Some have already undertaken the return.

As a child, Papa Idrissa Aidara was very curious about the omnipresence of the Made in China in their clothes, toys and everyday objects. So at just 19 years old and with a huge effort from his family, he obtained a scholarship to go to study in Shanghai. “There I learned that everything is possible to earn money,” he says. After raising a sufficient sum through trade, he decided to build a peanut processing unit in Velingara, in the south of Senegal, but the experience did not go well. “There is no support for investment, nor accompaniment, it is very difficult. The diaspora could play a great role in job creation, but small entrepreneurs are not encouraged, getting a loan is almost impossible,” he says. Even so, he does not give up on his efforts and today he is the owner of a hotel in Saint Louis, in the north of the country, with which he tries to promote agrotourism.

We receive emails, calls, proposals. Many young people want to return. Amadou François Gaye, Director General of Senegalese Abroad

From one of the highest floors of the Fahd building in Dakar, with unbeatable views of the capital’s port, Amadou François Gaye, general manager of Senegalese Abroad, understands Aidara’s complaint and has been tasked by the new authorities with changing the administrative and financial ecosystem to encourage investment from the diaspora. “We are in the process of creating a specific bank for them and a one-stop shop to properly channel their interest in investing in the country. For example, public companies such as Air Senegal are open to this,” he says. The first step is for those Senegalese living in the US, China or Europe to regain confidence in their country. According to Gaye, this is already happening: “We receive emails, calls, proposals. Many young people want to return,” he says.

The presidential elections last March brought about a profound generational and political change, with the coming to power of the African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF), a party that defines itself as “left-wing pan-Africanist.” The diaspora played a decisive role in this alternation, not so much because of its votes (barely 3% of the census) but because of its financial support. Aware of this, the new Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, has called on members of this diaspora to participate, in positions of responsibility or as advisors, in the economic transformation of the country. The enthusiasm generated by his electoral victory and his promises of change have fueled the desire to return.

I am from here, a place where there is joy and solidarity. In Europe you can no longer live, you can’t even buy a house. Modou Touré, Senegalese emigrant

Modou Touré did not go to China, but to the United States. After settling in New York, he began working in restaurants at night while studying during the day. “I couldn’t even sleep,” he recalls. In the end, he dropped out of university and found work as an Uber driver until he bought his own vehicle. It wasn’t easy, but he thrived. In 2016, he created his clothing brand, Afrikan Certified. “People wear Nike or Real Madrid shirts. Why not proudly wear a brand that champions the African continent, our way of life?” he says. After a decade away, he now hopes to spend at least six months a year in his home country. “I am from here, a place where there is joy and solidarity. You can no longer live in Europe, you can’t even buy a house,” he adds.

Whether they stay abroad or return, the government is interested in seeing the capital they have saved abroad used to develop the economy. “The first reflex of the vast majority is to build a house. That’s fine. But now there is a patriotic feeling that didn’t exist before; they want to contribute to their country and at the same time do business. That’s possible. The other day a young man told me that he no longer thinks about leaving in a canoe because the government is really going to take care of his problems,” adds Gaye. The key for this young man, as for tens of thousands, is a quality job. But the time needed to create them and the patience of those who dream of it are not infinite.

Before going to China, Papa Idrissa Aidara was also in a hurry to succeed. “I wondered why it is so difficult to prosper in Senegal? Now I know. In most African countries there are no factories, we depend on foreign countries for everything because the world system wants it that way. They even have us tied down with their financial control.” Still, he is determined to make a name for himself in his country. “It is not the government that is going to create jobs, we can do it. For that, a change of mentality is needed. It is a good moment, there is excitement,” he says. He has named his new hotel after Flyfishesflying fish. “It’s the best example that everything is possible,” he says with a smile.

For Touré, the issue goes beyond mere business. “Africa has a lot to offer, we have a culture, solidarity, we like peace. In America everything is individualism, stress. Europe, the same. I am sure that in 10 years no one will want to leave, but young people need opportunities to stay.” He wants his daughter Thiaba, 18 months old, to grow up in her own culture. “My wife, Alicia, loved the people, the climate, the atmosphere. She is a hairdresser and she would also have a great future here,” he adds.

Amadou François Gaye points to two sectors that he believes have enormous investment potential. Firstly, agriculture, to which 70% of the population still works, part-time or full-time. “This government wants to make an agricultural revolution, it is a firm commitment to the modernisation and development of this sector,” he says. Secondly, oil, which began to be exported this year, and gas, which is expected to begin flowing in a few months from the Gran Tortuga field in the north of the country. “There are many industries peripheral to the extraction itself that need labour. The transparent management and renegotiation of agreements promised by the government will allow us to take advantage of these resources,” he says.

