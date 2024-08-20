APA: Protests Demanding Expulsion of Ukrainian Ambassador Pivovarov Held in Senegal

In the capital of Senegal, Dakar, they demanded that Ukrainian Ambassador Yuriy Pivovarov be expelled from the country for supporting the terrorist attack on representatives of the Malian armed forces. The corresponding protests took place in front of the building of the Ukrainian embassy in Senegal, the agency reports ARA.

“They came to protest and demand the expulsion of the Ukrainian ambassador, who openly supported the recent attack on the Malian army in the country’s northern region of Tinzaouaten, partly occupied by jihadists,” the article states.

It is noted that during the protest, police detained 12 people who were activists of the organization “Front for the withdrawal of French military bases from Senegal.” Later, they were all released.

Earlier, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso appealed to the UN Security Council with a request to take measures against Ukraine due to Kiev’s support for terrorism in Africa. The foreign ministers of the three African countries also condemned the glorification of terrorism on the continent.