He has tried until the last moment, but finally, Sadio Mané will not be in Qatar to play the World Cup that starts this Sunday. The 30-year-old forward, star of the Senegalese team, had been injured in his last game with Bayern Munich and, despite the fact that he has spent weeks trying to arrive on time, he has not been able to recover from the knee injury and His selection has confirmed that he falls from the list of 26 called, in which he was included until this Thursday.

“Unfortunately, today’s MRI shows us that the evolution is not favorable, as we imagined, and unfortunately we decided to declare Sadio out for the World Cup,” said the team doctor, Manuel, at a press conference on Thursday. afonso. The 30-year-old striker will have to undergo surgery, as confirmed by his selection.

Since his injury on November 8 with his club, Bayern Munich, during the victory against Bremen (6-1), everything possible has been done to try that 10 of the lions Arrive on time for the World Cup. Afonso traveled to Munich on November 10 and 11 to examine the player and check the MRIs again and it was decided to carry out new tests this Thursday. After the visit of the team doctor, it was decided on November 10 to include him in the list of 26 players selected for the World Cup.

Coach Aliou Cissé must now find a replacement for him. He has until Sunday, the day before Senegal opens the competition against the Netherlands. For Senegal, which was among the covered of the tournament, his absence means the loss of their leader, the one who had guided the Lions to their first title of African champions last February.

