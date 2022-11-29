Africa returns to the round of 16 after the World Cup fiasco in Russia, when its five representatives fell in the group stage. At least in Qatar, the current continental champion, Senegal, has slipped into the playoffs, which also cannot count on Sadio Mané and who along the way has found himself missing Kouyaté, a midfielder with extensive experience in the Premier League. However, he gave it to leave Ecuador behind, which was worth the tie to eliminate the Senegalese, but he committed an original sin: he went out on the field to speculate with the score and the timer. He didn’t even have enough football to change his destiny, nor when he found his fortune he didn’t know how to save it.

Senegal started with brio, with an arrival from Idrissa Gana Gueye and a deflected shot as a warning. But Ecuador did not get active and played a game with a low rhythm and interruptions, a contest without continuity as if they were waiting for the clock to move in their favor. Cradled in the percussion that accompanies him from the stands, Senegal took the ball and turned against the crowd, took several steps forward and dominated an opponent who did little to break free. The goal came as if it were a Malaysian drop that one and the other distilled. Senegal insisted and Ecuador helped. An apparently innocuous free kick on the left flank of the midfielder of the African team ended up baring the back of Preciado, a right-back for Belgian Genk, for Hincapié to run over Ismaïla Sarr in the area, who converted the penalty.

More information

The party obviously changed direction. But Ecuador did not submit Senegal to the level it had suffered before. Without clear goal options for both, at least the African combo felt the passing of the minutes with a certain calm. There was no news from Enner Valencia, nor did Moisés Caicedo have the best day for him. Estupiñán did not mark differences in his band. The Ecuadorian benchmarks failed, but Senegal walked on the edge of the abyss and was close to falling off the cliff. He conceded the tie in an episodic action, a corner kick that he conceded with some indifference and that the center-back Félix Torres touched at the near post for Caicedo to finish off at the second in one of the oldest plays in the world.

Again with the treasure in its hands, Ecuador squandered it again. This time it happened in two minutes, the time it took Senegal to shake off their stupor, take a cross, cause a lateral free kick and hang the ball into the area so that the Ecuadorians tied a knot in the clearance and left the ball at the feet of the burly defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who stamped it into the net. There the limitations of Ecuador became evident again, which ended the game with two wingers and two forwards, with the center-backs at the finish, but hardly generated any options in the area that did not go through balls in search of a shooter who did not arrive. Senegal folded, Koulibaly took stripes to become strong in the bilge and the rest was waiting for the three whistles to celebrate the second position in the weakest group of the championship.

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar