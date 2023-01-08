At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured when two buses collided on Saturday night in Senegal, where President Macky Sall declared a three-day national mourning.
The accident, the worst in recent years in the country, occurred on Sunday at 3:15 local time (3:15 GMT) near the city of Kaverine, about 250 km southeast of the capital, Dakar, according to the National Service of Ambulance and Firefighters.
According to a government statement, the frontal collision resulted in, according to a new provisional toll, “40 deaths, 36 serious injuries, and 49 minor injuries.” A previous toll issued by the firefighters and the Public Prosecution office had reported that 38 people had been killed.
And the head of state, “deeply saddened by this tragic traffic accident,” decided to declare “a national mourning for three days, starting from Monday.” It is expected that he will go to the site later in the day, accompanied by the Prime Minister and several ministers.
On Monday, a ministerial council will be held “to take strict measures regarding traffic safety and public transport for passengers,” according to the head of state.
The public prosecutor in the Kaolack region explained the circumstances of the accident, saying, “According to the preliminary investigation elements… a public transport bus deviated from its track after one of its tires exploded, before colliding with the front of another bus coming from the opposite direction.”
The victims were taken to Kavrin Hospital, the wreckage of the two buses was removed and the road was clear again, according to the fire service.
