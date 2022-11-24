By Toby Davis

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has full confidence in goalkeeper Edouard Mendy despite his tumultuous start to the World Cup in Qatar.

Mendy, who according to Cissé has great determination and will certainly start against hosts Qatar in the second round of World Cup Group A on Friday, was arguably at fault for both goals in the 2-0 loss to the Netherlands in Senegal’s debut at the tournament.

The defeat left the African champions with work to do to qualify from a group that also includes an Ecuadorian team that beat the hosts in the opening match of the Cup.

Mendy’s performance also means a continuation of a troubled period for the goalkeeper, who has found himself on the bench for spells at Chelsea this season, with Kepa Arrizabalaga favored by new manager Graham Potter.

His place in the Senegal team, however, is not in jeopardy, with Cissé confident of his goalkeeper’s mental strength.

“Edouard is doing very well, he has great determination,” Cissé told reporters on Thursday.

“Edouard’s qualities speak for themselves, I don’t think anyone doubts him, sometimes he has highs, sometimes he has lows, he has my complete trust, my blind trust, and that of his teammates. Tomorrow, he will be on the field.”

The game against Holland looked to be heading for a draw until the 39th minute of the second half, when Frenkie de Jong sent a venomous cross into the Senegalese area and Mendy did not find the ball when he tried to intercept it, allowing Cody Gakpo to score.

Already in the additions, Mendy gave a rebound in the direction of Davy Klaassen, who did not forgive.

Defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who is also Mendy’s Chelsea teammate, said people were overreacting about the goalkeeper’s form.

“We play for the same club and we are also brothers in arms for Senegal, Edouard is a very important player for us, it is normal to go through difficult phases – I think we are making a storm in a teacup here,” he said.

Senegal, bereft of their main player after the injury that knocked striker Sadio Mané out of the World Cup, were crowned African champions by beating Egypt on penalties in February, while Friday’s opponents, Qatar, are the Asian champions.

Cissé’s side were knocked out of the group stage at the Cup four years ago and are unlikely to fare better if they fail to win on Friday.

“We have our backs against the wall, but we are Lions, the Lions of Teranga,” said Koulibaly.

“We will give everything to continue with the dream and to let the Senegalese people dream. We don’t want to disappoint the Senegalese population. What is certain is that the behavior and mentality of tomorrow will be that of warriors.”