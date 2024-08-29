Senegalese President Baciro Dioumay Faye called on Europe on Thursday to contribute more to combating instability in the Sahel region, during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“The situation in the Sahel region in the face of terrorism requires a comprehensive mobilization of the international community, especially Europe, along with the countries concerned, because it is known that the security fate of the African and European continents is linked,” Faye told reporters in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) named Fay in July as its mediator with Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The three countries are witnessing violence carried out by terrorist groups, and Senegal shares a border with Mali.

For his part, Sanchez welcomed the mediation efforts. He stressed that the Sahel region is of “strategic importance” for Spain, and “therefore, we want to contribute to its stability and prosperity.”

In January, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS, accusing the bloc of not doing enough to help them fight terrorism.

The three countries formed a new confederation.

Senegal is the third and final stop on Sanchez’s three-day West Africa tour, which was mainly aimed at countering the large numbers of irregular African migrants heading to his country.

Spain signed two bilateral “memoranda of understanding” on “circular migration,” one with Mauritania on Tuesday evening and another with Gambia on Wednesday. The memoranda establish a coordinated framework for regular entry into Spain, based in particular on the need for labor.

Spain and Senegal have previously concluded agreements to regulate migration.

Sanchez announced the signing of a new agreement with Senegal that includes additional areas of movement and provides for training for Senegalese workers in Spain.

Senegal is one of the main departure points for thousands of Africans who have been taking the dangerous Atlantic route for years, trying to reach Europe, especially via Spain’s Canary Islands.

The Senegalese army announced, on Wednesday evening, the implementation of a new rescue operation for a boat carrying 41 migrants, including 28 Malians, 12 Senegalese, and one person from Ivory Coast.