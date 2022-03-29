Decisive penalty from Manè. Rome’s Felix also goes to the World Cup: Nigeria stopped on par and eliminated, like Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Davide Amato

The replay of the final of the last African Cup is consumed in the lottery of penalties: the Senegal of Mané and Koulibaly are still celebrating, Egypt cries for the second time in a few months (which suffers the 1-0 in the 3 ‘with Dia but resists until the 120th minute thanks to Elshenawy’s providential saves. In Qatar also an African Serie A striker, starter and on the field for 90 minutes in Nigeria-Ghana. Osimhen of Napoli? No, Felix of Roma. After 0- 0 of the first leg, the Black Stars equalized in Abuja (advantage from Partey, then a penalty from Troost-Ekong) and eliminate the Super Eagles (goal canceled in Osimnhen in the second half). inside the Democratic Republic of Congo: an encore by Ounahi, signing by Tissoudali and Hakimi, while for Cuper’s men Malango scores in the final. Tunisia celebrates a 0-0 and repeats its participation in the 2018 World Cup: Mali makes the match at Rades but never shoots on goal and, seeing the 0-1 of the first leg, raised with white flag.

Cameroon is the last national team to snatch the pass (overturning the 0-1 of the first leg): Song’s team suffers in Algeria but, with heart and character, wins 1-2 in the 123rd minute, one step away from penalties. Advantage with Choupo Moting, then only Onana’s saves and two goals canceled by Slimani keep Cameroon afloat. At 119 ‘goal by the Volpi del Deserto with Touba, the Blida stadium rejoices but within four minutes everything changes: Toko Ekambi’s goal at the last minute. To rejoice are the Indomitable Lions.

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana – After the 0-0 gain in the first leg, Ghana presents itself in Abuja with a considerable advantage over Nigeria: in the African qualifiers the away goal rule still applies and the Black Stars just don’t lose to go to Qatar. Three “Italians” on the field: there are Osimhen and Aina among the hosts, while Felix is ​​the owner at the center of the Ghanaian attack. At 10 ‘the guests unlocked it with a shot from outside, which ended in the corner, by Partey, with a goal on an assist from Mensah. Nigeria restored the balance in the 22nd minute, when Troost-Ekong scored the penalty awarded by the Var for Odoi’s foul on Lookman. At 34 ‘the Super Eagles complete the comeback but the goal of the Neapolitan Osimhen is canceled for offside (after the Var check). In the second half, despite the dominance of the hosts (63% of possession), parity holds. At 58 ‘the usual Osimhen wastes from a good position. Nigeria creates more (14 total shots to 6) but lacks accuracy (the comparison of goals on goal “wins” only 2-1), confirming a match with few clear opportunities. The Eguavoen national team does not break through and, at the end of 6 minutes of injury time, they have to say goodbye to the possibility of playing their fourth World Cup in a row. Celebrate Ghana, which returns to the World Cup after the absence of 2018. See also What are the "black sands"? .. the strategic treasure of Egypt

Senegal 3-1 Egypt – The first leg match was won by the hosts of Egypt (1-0). And so the Senegalese start strong to set the record straight from the start. The return match between the two best teams on the continent (finalists of the last African Cup, won by the national team of Mané over Salah’s) starts in the sign of the locals: at 4 ‘Dia he unlocks it with a touch from two steps on the development of a set piece. The game, however, is blocked, marked by several fouls (7 total yellow cards), and the guests are struggling to light up. At 52 ‘check for a possible foul touch by Mendy, but the Senegal midfielder is pardoned by the referee. Mr. Cisse’s team, thanks to the support of his audience, holds possession (59%) and is more dangerous (25 total shots, of which 9 in the mirror, against the 5 overall of the Pharaohs of coach Queiroz). And at 82 ‘Sarr has the opportunity to close the accounts but, having reached the appointment with Elshenawy, he wastes the chance. Still Sarr serves an interesting cross to Cisse, who however sends her to the bottom (91 ‘). We go to extra time, where at 96 ‘Sarr does not center the appointment with the doubling. The absolute protagonist is Elshenawy (33-year-old goalkeeper): in the 103rd minute he raises the wall on the double attempt of Cisse, defender of Olympiacos. As in the Africa Cup final, the game drags on to penalties (with the Pharaohs annoyed by the lasers of the opposing fans). The Koulibaly series opens, which hits the crossbar from the spot. Then Salah (high), Ciss (saved) and Zizo (side) also make a mistake. Sarr is not wrong, as he does El Soleya (crossbar-goal). He scores Dieng. Mendy saves on Mohamed and Mané gives him the pass to Qatar. See also Egypt reveals the toll of new Corona injuries and deaths

Tunisia-Mali 0-0 – In Mali the Eagles of Carthage had won by measure (0-1). And so, in Tunisia, Mr. Magassouba’s players start immediately with their foot on the accelerator. At 5 ‘goal canceled, for offside, in Djenepo. The guests try to build but fail to break through: in the first half Ben Said is a non-paying spectator and is quiet between the posts. Tunisia holds. And in the second half he shows himself with Jaziri: winger (49 ‘). Out also the attempt of the Malian Bissouma in the 50th minute. Tunisian Msakni’s header was saved in the 53rd minute: this is the first and only shot in the mirror of the whole match. As in the initial stage, Mali has the reins of the game. But 64% of ball possession turns out to be sterile, unsupported in the offensive phase. Skip the appointment with the first world championship in Malian history. Tunisia goes to Qatar, which repeats 2018, when it participated in the Russian exhibition.

Morocco-DR Congo 4-1 – In the first leg the Atlas Lions had not gone beyond the draw (1-1) at the home of the Democratic Republic of Congo, coached by Mr. Cuper. The only Serie A player on the pitch in the return of Casablanca is Amrabat of Fiorentina (but Morocco also fielded Masina and Hakimi, former acquaintances of Italian football). The national team of Halilhodzic does not block the second tranche of the playoffs-playoffs: 64% of the total ball possession and 11 shots on goal against 5 of the opponents. At 21 ‘the hosts unlock the match with Ounahi’s long-range solution. After half an hour of play Bono, Morocco’s goalkeeper, was injured: the match was suspended for ten minutes, before resuming with Bono himself on the pitch. At 45 + 7 ‘Tissoudali appears in front of Klassumbua and his daughter the doubling of his. In the second half the script does not change. At 54 ‘comes the brace of Ounahi, the Angers player, which is worth the trio, while the Congolese reaction goes through the header out of Wissa (58’). Tissoudali hits the crossbar in the 68th minute. Immediately after, in the 70th minute, there is also glory for Hakimi, who deposits on the network on the developments of an action by Ounahi. The Cuper band hits the flag in the 77th minute with Malango on an assist from Bakambu. But it is too late for Morocco to risk remuntada. And at 94 ‘, at the triple whistle, Amrabat and his teammates celebrate the pass for the World Cup. See also Sisi orders raising the minimum wage and approves bonuses and incentives

Algeria-Cameroon 1-2 dts – Algeria, fresh from the 0-1 victory in Cameroon, hosts the Indomitable Leone in Blida: on the field the “Italians” Bennacer among the hosts and Hongla (plus Onana) in the opponents. Already on the 2 ‘the Fennecs are dangerous with Slimani, but on the 22’, on an uncertainty of their goalkeeper, M’Boli, they suffer the visiting goal, scored by Choupo Moting. At 29 ‘Belaili almost equalized, at 40’ the Var let it go for a foul on Belaili himself and it was only at 50 ‘that the Algerians made 1-1: Slimani’s seal but was canceled for offside. At 56 ‘Bedrane shoots high, while Onana saves Slimani at 59’. At game time Choupo Moting out due to injury. But despite this, the Cameroon of the new coach Song does not give up: in the 68th minute M’boli saves on Kana and Hongla. Mahrez lights up in the final: Onana tells him no and saves (83 ‘). The race, as well as that of Egypt in Senegal, goes to the extra-time. At 92 ‘the Algerians (who on the whole record 65% of the total possession and 11 shots on goal at 5) are dangerous with Slimani. And it is the Sporting Lisbon forward who makes his team cheer in the 98th minute: the home crowd is in raptures but after the Var check the goal is canceled due to a touch of the attacker’s hand. Slimani again in the 105th minute: Onana, betrothed to Inter, rejects. The Cameroon goalkeeper is also providential on Bennacer’s powerful shot from distance (111 ‘). Just when the penalties seem real, the dispute takes an unpredictable turn. At 119 ‘the substitute Touba scores with the head and sends the audience into rejoicing. Algeria at the World Cup? No, because at 123 ‘the guests rejoice. Toko Ekambi’s winning touch, scoring on the side of Ngadeu. Cameroon in Qatar. Proof that these Lions are truly Indomitable.