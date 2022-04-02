Doha (AFP)

The 2022 World Cup will open in football with the match between Senegal and the Netherlands on November 21 instead of the host Qatar with Ecuador, according to what the International Federation “FIFA” revealed, in the full program of the finals following the drawing of the lottery in Doha.

The opening match traditionally includes the host country’s team, and the draw resulted in a group A confrontation between Qatar, participating for the first time in its history with Ecuador, being in locations A1 and A2 at 13.00 local time at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, according to all documents previously submitted by “FIFA”.

But the Qatar-Ecuador match will be held at 19.00 local time (16.00 GMT) at Al Bayt Stadium, after the matches between Senegal and the Netherlands (10.00 GMT) at Al Thumama Stadium and England with Iran (13.00 GMT) at Khalifa International Stadium.

FIFA did not respond to a question about adjusting the date of the opening day, which witnesses four confrontations, perhaps due to the compressed calendar of European championships, before the start of the global event held every four years for the first time in winter due to the summer temperature in the Gulf state.