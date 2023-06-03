Senegal | Already 15 have died in the protests that started after the opposition leader’s sentence

According to the Senegalese government, six people died on Friday evening, but by Saturday afternoon the violence had subsided, according to the government.

In total at least 15 people have been killed in clashes between police and political opposition supporters in Senegal. On Thursday, nine people died in clashes and on Saturday, the Senegalese government reported six new deaths, according to the news agency AFP.

Government spokesman Maham Kan said four people died on Friday evening in Senegal’s capital Dakar and two in Ziguinchor in southwestern Senegal.

Riots broke out across Senegal on Thursday after the leader of the opposition Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison. Sonko was first accused of rape, until the charge was dropped and Sonko was convicted of “immoral behavior towards people under 21”.

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clashed with Senegalese police on Friday.

At demonstrations cars have been burned and property has been looted, among other things. The army was called in to provide official assistance to the police. On Thursday, the use of several social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Instagram and YouTube was restricted.

According to the government, the violence had subsided on Saturday afternoon.