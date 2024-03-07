The Senegalese people will go to the polls to elect their president at the end of March, but confusion remains over the exact date. On Wednesday, the Government announced that the first round would be held on March 24, while the Constitutional Council set the date for the 31st of the same month. Parliament, for its part, adopted a law that grants amnesty for acts related to political violence in recent years.

The Senegalese should finally elect their fifth president at the end of March, after a sharp acceleration of events on Wednesday, March 6, in the serious political crisis caused by the last-minute postponement of the vote.

However, Some confusion persists over the exact date, as the Presidency announced that the first round would take place on March 24, while the Constitutional Council has set March 31. as date.

In any case, the elections would take place before the expiration of President Macky Sall's mandate, on April 2, one of the key elements of the crisis, since A broad front of the opposition and civil society suspect that Macky Sall intends to cling to power.

A second round, probable in the current state of the candidacies but for which no date has been communicated, would be held before or after the 2nd. However, a decision of the Constitutional Council published on Wednesday establishes that, to the extent If the first round is held before the end of the mandate, President Sall will remain in office until the inauguration of his successor.

A vote after April 2 would be “contrary to the Constitution”

Another source of tension is the fact that the 19 candidates whose lists have already been validated by the Constitutional Council, which issued a separate opinion, will participate in the competition. The seven “wise men” rejected the re-examination of this list, recommended to the head of state at the end of a “national dialogue.”

The list includes the anti-establishment candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye, detained since April 2023. For him, however, the question of a possible amnesty, approved on the same day by the National Assembly, arises.

“Setting the date of the scrutiny beyond the mandate of the current President of the Republic is contrary to the Constitution,” wrote the wise men, who said they took the place of the Executive due to its “inertia” in setting the date.

The Senegalese Presidency acknowledged this sudden change of calendar, announcing in the evening that Prime Minister Amadou Ba had been “released” from office to campaign. He has been replaced by Interior Minister Sidiki Kaba, according to a spokesman.

President Sall himself had asked the Constitutional Council for its opinion since Monday. The head of state presented the recommendations arising from a “national dialogue” that he had called last week to try to resolve the crisis caused by the postponement of the presidential elections, one of the most serious in decades.

Sall caused a commotion in a country presented as one of the most stable in West Africa, shaken by coups d'état, when On February 3, he ordered the postponement of the elections scheduled for February 25.





Amnesty for events related to political violence

“National dialogue” was one of President Macky Sall's responses to the crisis. The other was a bill to amnesty acts related to political violence in recent yearsa much-criticized text that is supposed to ease tensions.

After debating the project throughout the day and taking an evidently prolonged pause due to the unexpected turn of events, the deputies approved the project by 94 votes in favor and 49 against. Critics of the project claim that it will protect the perpetrators of serious crimes, including homicides.

The bill amnesties all infractions or crimes, whether prosecuted or not, committed between February 1, 2021 and February 25, 2024 and “related to demonstrations or that are politically motivated.”

Between 2021 and 2023, Senegal experienced several episodes of riots, clashes, looting and pillage, triggered in particular by the confrontation between the opposition politician Ousmane Sonko and the Government. In February, Senegal suffered new unrest after the postponement of elections was announced. Since 2021, dozens of people have died, hundreds have been injured and hundreds more have been arrested.

The issue of the application of the amnesty to Ousmane Sonko and his possible return to the electoral race agitated the political class. The decisions of the Constitutional Council seem to rule out the return to the race of Ousmane Sonko, third in the 2019 presidential elections and declared candidate in 2024, detained since July 2023 and disqualified in the presidential elections in which he was one of the favorites.



Portrait of the detained Senegalese opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko (left), during a rally demanding his release and that of all political prisoners, in Dakar, on October 27, 2023. © Carmen Abd Ali / AFP/Archives

However, the amnesty could pave the way for his release from prison, as well as that of his number two, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who has been appointed to replace him by his party and who could lead the campaign that his supporters have been demanding in his name. of equality between candidates.

This amnesty, the last in a series of amnesties approved since independence, although it is not named by name, could mean the release of dozens of opponents.

Amnesty law, amnesia law

The law “has as its sole objective reconciliation (…) President Macky Sall does not hide any bad intentions,” declared Farba Ngom, a deputy from the ruling party, during the debate.

However, numerous political and social actors have spoken out against the bill, expressing their indignation at the fact that no member of the security forces or any government official is held accountable. “This law is a license to continue murdering the Senegalese people. Amnesty law, amnesia law: without a name. Justice for the murdered and the tortured,” exclaimed deputy Guy Marius Sagna.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French