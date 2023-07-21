At least 13 migrants died in the shipwreck of a boat that occurred last weekend off the Moroccan coast. The deceased were originally from Senegal. Specifically, from the surroundings of Dakar, the mayor of the coastal town of Rufisque informed AFP yesterday. The councilor of this Senegalese city, Omar Cissé, reported that 63 people were traveling on the boat and that those rescued remain in the Moroccan city of Dakhla after the event. Six of them, originally from Rufisque, remain in the Dakhla hospital, according to Cissé, who claims to be working with local authorities to allow their repatriation. The information about the event has not been confirmed by the Moroccan authorities.

The migratory route to the Canary Islands has experienced a reactivation of activity in recent weeks from the northwest coast of Africa, while the political crisis in Senegal has triggered the arrival of canoes to the islands. The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office has denounced before the Courts of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria the shipwreck of the inflatable boat that sank in the south of the island on June 21, after 10 hours waiting for the arrival of a rescue ship. That shipwreck caused 36 deaths and disappearances – one of them, a girl of about five years old. The public ministry considers that a crime of omission of the duty of relief could have been committed.

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, issued a statement yesterday in which he honored “the memory of those who died in the recent shipwrecks.” The Senegalese president also asked the government “to intensify controls at possible points of departure for boats, but also to deploy all surveillance, awareness and support systems for young people to fight against illegal emigration.”