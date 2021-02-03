#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Volunteers navigate towards the mangroves of Joal-Fadiouth, in the Sine Saloum region, Senegal. Their mission is to restore its beauty to nature by collecting the waste deposited by the current. On this World Wetlands Day, Senegalese environmental protection NGOs are mobilized. “With the current coming from north to south, all the plastic waste from these villages will take the current and will land on this island.e “, explains Abdou Karim Fall, organizer of the clean-up day.



Young people trained environmental protection professions



The lack of an efficient waste collection system in Senegal puts the biodiversity of this protected area at risk. The Senegalese Minister of Petroleum and Energy has announced the training of around fifty young people in environmental protection professions. According to Greenpeace, pollution is, in certain areas of the Senegalese coast, 350 times above European standards.