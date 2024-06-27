Anyone who has sent money to their family in their country of origin knows how expensive each transaction is. The average cost of remittances in the United States is 5.8%, according to World Bank data for 2023 published this Wednesday. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) does not want users of these types of transactions to pay much more due to fees that are known as garbage (junk fees). A circular issued last March warns suppliers that advertising a shipment that is not free as free, inflating exchange rates or guaranteeing a speed and not complying with it may be illegal.

Temporary price notices and promotions without clarifying what they are are also against the legislation, “even if the offer is detailed in the fine print of the notice or later in the transaction.” Remittances directed to Latin America and the Caribbean during 2023 grew at a rate of 8% with shipments of around $155 billion, thanks mainly to the strength of the United States labor market. Knowing all the details to ensure that the transaction is safe, fast and economical will avoid problems and save costs for users. Migrants sent a total of $66.2 billion to their families in Mexico last year, making it the second country with the largest remittances only behind India.

The speed and guarantee of the shipment depends on the type and the provider. Some can take an hour and others between three and five days, but the CFPB has had to intervene in cases in which it was stated that the money arrived in “30 seconds” and “without commissions” when neither one nor the other was true. other. The authorities ask to be alert to this type of misleading advertising that confuses the user.

What the law stipulates is that there must be clarity in the conditions of an operation that is carried out after great personal effort by a sender who usually has little income. Federal regulation establishes that companies, banks and credit unions that carry out more than 100 operations of more than $15 annually are remittance operators and are required to offer clear information on the following conditions:

1. The exchange rate

2. The costs and taxes charged to the user in the country.

3. The costs charged by agents of companies abroad who participate in the operation

4. The amount of money to be delivered to the recipient, not including foreign taxes or fees charged to the recipient of the money.

5. If applicable, a statement that foreign taxes and additional charges may be deducted from the remittance transfer.

All this information is free and the consumer is under no obligation to make the transfer once they know it. When the transfer is made, companies can be asked to provide the exchange rate, commissions and taxes that are the same as what was provided before sending it. You can ask for information about when the money will be available at the destination and you can inquire about the right to cancel it, the opportunity to fix an error or file a complaint. In case of cancellation, you generally have up to 30 minutes to do so free of charge. If it is pre-ordered in advance, it can be canceled up to three business days before it is made.

If there are errors or disputes, you have up to six months to fix the error with the transaction provider, who will have 90 days to investigate it and communicate the result to the interested party. If the money does not arrive, you have the right to a refund or resend the money.