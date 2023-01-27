Kremlin spokesman said the move represented the West’s participation in the conflict.

Russia said this Thursday (26.jan.2023) that the promise to send tanks to Ukraine represents a “direct involvement” of the United States and European countries in the war.

In an interview with journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that everything NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) does is perceived as direct involvement.

“There are constant statements from European capitals, from Washington that sending various weapons systems, including tanks, to Ukraine in no way signifies the involvement of these countries or the alliance [Otan] in the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine. […] We absolutely disagree with that. Everything the alliance does is perceived as direct involvement in the conflict,” Peskov said.

On Wednesday (25.jan), US President Joe Biden announced that he would send 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The measure was taken after Germany and Spain announced that they would also send reinforcements to Kiev.

At the time, the US president said that the decision was not “an offensive threat to Russia” and that the objective is “help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty”.