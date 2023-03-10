Izvestia: the launch of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft to the ISS may be postponed from September 15 to June 7

The Energia Rocket and Space Corporation has thought about the possibility of postponing the dispatch of the Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft to the ISS from September 15 to June 7. About this on Friday, March 10, they write “News” with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

According to him, this will allow to change three members of the station’s crew three months ahead of schedule. The second interlocutor of the publication – from RSC Energia – said that the postponement of the launch is indeed being discussed, however, in all official documents, the September date outlined in the plan is still preserved.

Roscosmos, in response to a request from the publication, reported that “the official decision on the launch date of the Soyuz MS-24 TPK will be made by the State Commission, about which the state corporation will inform.”

On March 9, it was reported that the cosmonauts of the Roscosmos state corporation began transferring equipment to the Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft for its return to Earth.