From the sending of weapons to the imminent war: Italians are a resigned people

But yes, I see it in things of little importance and in serious things of great importance. It's not the first time I've gone to the supermarket early to avoid meeting people and to hurry. I take the few things I need, I get closer to them speakers and I see only one open, and people with full trolleys waiting with disconcerting resignation. Like other times I protest and like other times they immediately open another register.

People look at me in amazement, since no one would have thought of complaining. A few days ago in a supermarket I was looking for pears, I look at the origin written far away and in small letters: Spain, Argentina, South Africa… There are no Italian pears. Obviously I'm going to complain. I don't think anyone is going to complain. People are resigned to eating what the supermarket offers.

Small things, of no importance. But there is resignation to things of great importance. We resigned ourselves to not having at least one morning of good weather, a clear blue sky. I believe that even painters have resigned themselves to painting the sky streaked with chemtrails in landscapes. And there is resignation to very serious things, like hearing journalists, politicians, historians, if they can be defined that way, calmly talk about weapons as if they were talking about peanuts. Resignation to hearing about war, almost as if it didn't mean ruin, suffering and death for their children too. A few evenings ago on television a lady said that we must arm ourselves to defend democracy. I don't know if she has children. If she has them, she doesn't love them. We have resigned ourselves, which is very serious, to listening to speeches like this every day, both idiotic and cruel.