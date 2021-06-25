The ambassador of the United States to Brazil, Todd Chapman, declared on this Thursday (June 24, 2021) that sending 3 million doses of anti-covid vaccine to Brazil is the “biggest contribution” already made by the United States. According to him, the donation is equivalent to R$ 165 million.

“This US donation of 3 million doses to Brazil is worth BRL 165 million and represents the largest contribution of US doses to any nation in the world to date”, wrote Chapman on his profile on Twitter.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (June 23) the United States donated 3 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine from Janssen, the Johnson&Johnson pharmacist. The batch should arrive in Brazil this Friday (June 25, 2021).

“The bilateral relationship between the countries and commitment to fighting the pandemic were essential in the donation process, articulated by the Ministry of Health and the US Embassy in Brazil”, stated the folder.

According to the platform coronavirusbra1, which compiles data from the state departments of Health, Brazil applied the 1st dose of vaccines against covid-19 in 69,052,885 people until 9:30 pm on Thursday (24.Jun). Of these, 25,227,944 received the 2nd dose.

The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose is equivalent to 32.4% of the population, according to the population projection for 2021 made by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Those who received both doses are 11.8%.

