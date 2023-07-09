On Friday (July 7), the US announced that it will send ammunition to Kiev with the potential to turn territories into minefields

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Saturday (8.July 2023) the US decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine. In Zakharova’s assessment, it is a “gesture of despair” in the face of the Ukrainian failure.

“The transfer of cluster bombs [dos EUA à Ucrânia] it is a gesture of despair and proof of impotence in the face of the failure of the much publicized Ukrainian ‘counter-offensive’“, he spoke.

According to a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, “the next ‘miracle weapon’, which Washington and Kiev are counting on, without thinking about the serious consequences, will in no way affect the course of a special military operation, the goals and objectives of which will be fully achieved”.

Despite denying the potential for munitions to interfere in the conflict, Zakharova highlighted the potential for this type of weaponry to leave land mines active at launch sites for decades.

“Washington will become complicit in the saturation of the territory with mines and will share full responsibility for the victims caused by the explosions, including Russian and Ukrainian children.”, he stated.

On Friday (July 7), US President Joe Biden authorized the deployment of cluster bombs to Kiev as part of a new package of military assistance.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Ukraine has pledged to use the munitions “carefully”. He also stated that the weapon manufactured in the US country has a lower failure rate.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikovque thanked the US in announcement. He stated that the ammunition “will not be used in the officially recognized territory of Russia” and undertook to inform the “partners on the use of these munitions and their effectiveness in ensuring the appropriate standard of transparent reporting and control”.