Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, announced that 120 tons of various food and relief aid were sent to the city of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

He said in a special statement to Al-Ittihad on the sidelines of his supervision and participation in the activities of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign in Dubai yesterday: “There is a relief plan implemented by the competent and humanitarian authorities to provide support and assistance to the brothers in Palestine.”

He added: “There is high coordination and permanent coordination with our brothers in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and we thank them in this context. There is also coordination with international humanitarian organizations and institutions, most notably the World Food Program.”

Al Shamsi pointed out that the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign event in Dubai was attended by 20 charitable and humanitarian organizations, in addition to volunteers and all participants from all sectors and groups of Emirati society and various volunteer platforms.”

Campaign events

Yesterday, Saturday, at Al-Rimal Events Hall in Dubai, the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign organized its second event under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the organization of the Red Crescent Authority, with the participation of more than 3,000 volunteers of various nationalities and 20 humanitarian and charitable institutions in Dubai.

Today, the campaign is organizing two new events, one at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and another at the Sharjah Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., under the supervision of the Sharjah Charitable Society, in order to equip 25,000 people. A relief basket, with the participation of volunteers from citizens and residents of the UAE, and many humanitarian and charitable institutions.

The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and with the participation of (20) charitable and humanitarian institutions.

During the event in Dubai, hundreds of families of different nationalities flocked to the campaign headquarters to make donations of relief food items. The outer courtyard was filled with relief packages provided by donors, and hundreds of volunteers participated in repackaging the donations and loading them into trucks to transport them to the collection point, in preparation. To send it to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza.

More than 3,000 male and female volunteers of various nationalities and ages participated in the packing, assembly and packaging operations, especially young people and school and university students, and even children had a noticeable presence.

The people of the UAE and the Palestinian community residing in the country were among the most prominent participants, including volunteers and donors, in addition to many other Arab and foreign nationalities.

The organizers of the event in Dubai announced that they were able to reach the mobilization of the target amount, before the specified date, due to the density of the number of volunteers, despite the availability of large and huge quantities of aid to be prepared.

The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign aims to show solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing war, and to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute about half of the population of the Strip (more than a million children), by providing basic needs for them and their mothers, in addition to Sanitary supplies and general hygiene materials.

Charities

For his part, Khaled Al Qassim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “Trahum” Foundation in Dubai, confirmed participation in the activities of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign: “The UAE’s efforts continue to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, in a sincere expression of the UAE’s approach to Solidarity and humanitarian cooperation. He said: “Today we participated within the humanitarian institutions and are working to provide food supplies, package them, and deliver them to the Red Crescent Authority. The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign reflects the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to help those affected in the Gaza Strip.” He added: “These humanitarian values ​​are evident in many initiatives undertaken by the state to support and provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people, and to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, especially children and women.”

For his part, Ahmed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Charitable Work at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, stated that the Department, by virtue of its organization of charitable and humanitarian work in Dubai, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Red Crescent Authority, is participating in the Compassion for Gaza campaign.

He pointed out that the UAE’s support for humanitarian work is a consistent approach since the founding of the state and a firm principle of our wise leadership, explaining that the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai worked to support the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign in cooperation with humanitarian and charitable societies in the emirate.

UAE volunteers

In a meeting with some volunteers, volunteer Alia Al-Amiri said: “We cooperate and come together to organize, and the presence of children, youth and the elderly indicates compassion and unlimited support, which is considered an actual translation of the principles of peace, love and brotherhood.”

She stated that her participation was aimed at alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, and providing basic needs for them and their mothers, in addition to health supplies. As for volunteer Zainab Hassan, she confirmed that the UAE’s generosity towards the Palestinian people is an approach that everyone has become accustomed to, from those with white hands extended to everyone everywhere, which deserves thanks to the leadership, government and people of the UAE, especially since it is a true translation of the sincere feelings that the UAE has for the Palestinian people.

Palestinian community

Speaking to Al-Ittihad, members of the Palestinian community residing in the UAE expressed their thanks to the leadership of the UAE, its people and its residents, as everyone showed solidarity and sympathy with those affected by the current war. They said: “A strange and wonderful sight, but it is not strange to the people of the Emirates and its residents. What we saw from the Emirates and in this good land made us confident in its support, support, and standing with everyone, because it cares about people and their happiness wherever they can achieve that.”

In this context, Wasan Abu Bakr, a resident of Dubai, expressed her thanks for the support, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate goodness, security, safety and stability for the UAE and its people under its wise leadership, stressing that the material, moral and humanitarian support provided by the UAE is a source of pride and not a source of pride. Only for the Palestinians, but for all of humanity. Ahmed Zaatar, a resident of Ajman, said that the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign expresses the UAE’s historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, providing everything that would alleviate their suffering in their ordeal, and providing all possible forms of support in the field of urgent relief, to set the highest example. In explaining how to provide support and assistance to the oppressed, the vulnerable and the afflicted.