D.he Walter-Lübcke-Schule in Wolfhagen, Hesse, received an obviously right-wing extremist threatening letter after the verdict against the murderer of the Kassel regional president. As the “Hessischer Rundfunk” (HR) reported on Monday, the senders of the threatening letter received last Friday referred to the “NSU 2.0”. The police in Kassel said at the station’s request that the letter was written “in a political style” and that political motivation was “recognizable”.

For tactical reasons of investigation, he could not give any information about individual contents of the letter, the HR quoted a police spokesman. In the report of the public broadcaster, however, there is talk of a bomb threat. According to the report, the email was discovered late at school on Friday. The threat therefore did not have any impact on school operations. In a subsequent search of the building nothing suspicious was found, the police told the HR.

With the abbreviation “NSU 2.0”, which alludes to the right-wing extremist “National Socialist Underground” (NSU), countless threatening emails, faxes and short messages have been sent to people who are active against right-wing extremism and racism since 2018. Because secret personal data of the predominantly female addressees were used again and again, the authors are also suspected to be in the ranks of the police.

For the murder of Lübcke, the defendant Stephan Ernst was sentenced to life imprisonment last Thursday. According to HR, pupils from the Walter Lübcke School accompanied the pronouncement of the verdict with a vigil in front of the courthouse and a banner with the words “Democratic values ​​are immortal”.

The comprehensive school in Wolfhagen, the hometown of the Kassel regional president, was named after Lübcke last summer on the initiative of the student council.