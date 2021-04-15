B.ayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß is retiring as a TV expert at RTL after three international matches. This was confirmed by the broadcaster after the “Bild” newspaper reported on it. At the end of March, Hoeneß, together with presenter Florian König, commented on the international three-pack of the national soccer team. He did not save with criticism of the German Football Association (DFB).

“The collaboration was only agreed for the three March Games from the start. It was a lot of fun for us and Mr. Hoeneß, and we are still in a good and regular exchange, ”said an RTL spokesman for the dpa.

According to “Bild”, the reason for his departure is said to have been, among other things, the fuss about his statements about Jérôme Boateng. Hoeneß had said after the defeat against North Macedonia (1: 2) that he would not take the defender to the World Cup, which was sometimes received with little enthusiasm at Bayern.

The broadcaster will have to look for a successor for the two test matches against Denmark (2.6.) And Latvia (7.6.) As well as the seven remaining World Cup qualifiers from September.