The Bolivian Football Federation has published a post on Facebook asking those interested to send their curriculum in order to select the new technical guide of the senior national team

“Interested, send CV via email”. It looks like an advertisement commonly found on one of those Internet pages where companies offer a job. But no, it is the Bolivian Football Federation, which is looking for technical directors willing to lead The Green.

What are we talking about? Of a publication made from the Facebook profile of the body that governs football in Bolivia, in which an “invitation to participate in the recruitment process” is made for those who are unemployed and want to direct Marcelo Martins Moreno and his companions.

“The FBF announces the opening of the recruitment procedure for the following position: Technical Director – Bolivian national football team”, reads the post. In the flyer, interested parties are invited to “send your CV to presidencia@fbf.com.bo or email gestion@fbf.com.bo or by hand, at the offices of the FBF Secretariat in the city of Cochabamba ”. See also Juric: "So much anger at how could it go. The red in Singo? No comment"

“The deadline for submitting your resume and applying as a coach for the Bolivian national team will expire next Friday, July 29, at 17:00 local time”, concludes the announcement of the job offer.

The truth is that Bolivia has not yet found César Farías’s successor after finishing last in the South American qualifying round ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

