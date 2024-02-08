Home page World

Press Split

Instagram is developing a feature for silent messages in channels and DMs. Users will soon be able to use the bell icon to send messages without disruption.

Instagramthe most popular platform for influencer marketing, is continually working to make communication on its platform more user-friendly. A new feature currently in testing could change the way we send messages. The social network is testing the ability to send silent messages in channels and DMs by clicking a bell icon before sending. This makes it possible to send messages without the recipient receiving a push notification. This feature could be particularly useful to minimize disruption to the recipient, especially in situations where an immediate response is not required. NEXTG.tv also knows how you do Handle DMs on Instagram within 15 minutes can.

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks worldwide. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Function and advantages of silent sending

The silent send option offers Instagram users greater flexibility in message communication. By clicking the bell icon in the direct messages (DMs) before sending a message, the recipient will not be disturbed by a push notification. This feature is particularly beneficial at times when you know the recipient is busy or wants to read the message at a later time. It respects the recipient's quiet times and digital space, without the urgency of immediate notification.

The silent send function is aimed at all Instagram users who value discreet communication. It is ideal for sending messages where an immediate response is not expected or for situations where you do not want to unnecessarily disturb the recipient. From work inquiries to personal messages late at night, this feature offers the ability to tailor communications to the recipient's needs.

Availability and future developments

The silent sending feature is currently in the testing phase and is not available to all Instagram users. The phased rollout allows Instagram to collect feedback and optimize the user experience before full implementation. Future developments could include further customization options for notifications and messaging features to make communication on the platform even more seamless and user-friendly. Most recently published Instagram DM filter to sort messages by account types.

Instagram's testing of silent messaging in channels and DMs shows the company's commitment to continually improving the user experience. By introducing this feature, Instagram offers its users more control over the way they communicate and encourages more considerate interaction on the platform. While the feature is not currently available to everyone, its development points to an exciting future for digital communications that puts the needs and comfort of individuals first. Threads also introduced DMs on the platform a few weeks ago.