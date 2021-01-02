The thugs say that the OTP that has come to you is the registration number of Kovid-19. In fact, he is of OTP transaction and as soon as someone gives OTP to the front, the money is deducted from his bank account. Advisory issued by Noida Police

The corona vaccine vaccination is about to begin soon in India. The government is planning for this, but on the other hand cyber thugs have started cheating people in the name of vaccine. In view of the complaints coming in Noida-Greater Noida, cyber cell officials have appealed to people to be careful by releasing videos on the new year.The advisory issued by the cyber cell states that cyber thugs have started cheating people in the name of greed for registration and early vaccination. Do not get caught in the hoax of thugs.

No registration currently via link

Cyber ​​Cell has said that no registration of Corona vaccine is being done through any link, but the thugs are conspiring to rig money from people’s account by doing so.

Kovid-19’s registration number tells OTP

Additional DCP Ankur Aggarwal told that any link coming in the name of Kovid-19 vaccine, do not share it and do not click. If you do this, you may be cheated. The thugs say that the OTP that has come to you is the registration number of Kovid-19. Whereas he is of OTP transaction and as soon as someone gives the OTP to the front, the money is deducted from his bank account.