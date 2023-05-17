Text, which establishes the Entrepreneur Defense Code, is under analysis by the Economic Affairs Committee and should be voted on by the end of May

The CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) of the federal Senate must approve by the end of May the bill establishing the Entrepreneur Defense Code. The forecast is from the bill’s rapporteur, senator Alan Rick (União-AC). Here’s the full of the text, of nº 4,783, of 2020, (181 KB).

The project was on the committee’s agenda this Tuesday (16.May.2023), but the senators asked for a view, that is, more time to analyze the proposal. The expectation is that the text will be voted on next week (May 23, 2023). If approved by the CAE, it will go on to be analyzed by the CCJ (Commission for Constitution, Justice and Citizenship).

The bill approved establishes guidelines that must be complied with by the State in order to “debureaucratize” entrepreneurial activity in Brazil. Among the topics listed are:

digital system – to develop and operate integrated systems on a digital platform for the simplified obtaining of documents necessary for the registration, opening, operation, modification and extinction of companies;

licensing – analyze and respond within 30 days to licensing requests for economic activities considered medium risk and up to 60 days for economic activities considered to be high risk, except for cases of relevant complexity, under the terms of the regulation; It is

supervisory inspection – first exercise a guiding function, and only after non-compliance with this, punitive supervision.

In addition to these points, the text also proposes the creation of the Objection of Unnecessary Documentation, a mechanism that will give the entrepreneur the right to question the demand for documents that he considers unnecessary for his economic activity. The contestation will be made via digital form. The response time will be 30 working days.

“This documentation dispute is essential to reduce bureaucracy”said Alan Rick to the Power360.

the senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS) presented an amendment to change labor inspection, justifying that the rules mentioned in the project are broad. For Alan Rick, the suggestion is already contemplated in the text approved by the Chamber of Deputies. Here’s the full (120 KB).

“I believe that other amendments may be presented. We are going to evaluate whether it is worth making a replacement so as not to collide with the Economic Freedom law”stated the rapporteur.

PL 4,783, of 2020, was approved in the Chamber of Deputies in December 2022. The text is authored by 9 deputies. If approved by the CAE and CCJ of the Senate, without changes, the project will be approved by the Executive.

“We have to move towards a new model of systematization of the Brazilian productive sector. We cannot continue being the country of bureaucracy, where Brazil is in the last positions in the ranking of economic freedom and the generation of jobs and income. We have to move forward, reduce bureaucracy and make life easier for those who produce in this country”he said.