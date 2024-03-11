Congressmen must meet with the Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, this Thursday; commission report will be delivered again

The senators Randolfe Rodrigues (without party-AP) and Humberto Costa (PT-PE) stated that they will request the reopening of the investigations proposed in the final report of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry), completed in October 2021.

According to Randolfe, an agenda is already being discussed with the Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet. Initially, the meeting should be held on Thursday (14th March).

Still according to the leader of the Government in Congress, it is necessary to reopen the investigations as the PGR in managing Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Augusto Aras, was “missing”.

Humberto Costa said that it is necessary to especially investigate the “decisive participation of the former President of the Republic in the events that gave rise to this entire dramatic situation that we are experiencing”.

“We want him and those who helped him when he was part of the 1st level to be effectively held accountable for this”said the congressman.

The senators gave the statements in conversation with journalists this Monday (11.Mar.2023), after being part of the thematic table at the seminar for the design and creation of the Covid-19 Pandemic Memorial.

Here are the members of the thematic table:

Swedenberger Barbosa – executive secretary at the Ministry of Health and seminar mediator;

Humberto Costa – senator;

Randolfe Rodrigues – senator;

Carlos Eduardo Gabas – executive secretary of the Northeast Consortium;

Luíza Helena Trajano – president of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza and the Women of Brazil Group; It is

Romulo Paes de Sousa – Abrasco (Brazilian Public Health Association).

