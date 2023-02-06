the senator Oriovisto Guimaraes (Podemos-PR) presented, along with 36 other senators, a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) for tax reform to simplify the collection of taxes on consumption.

With the proposal, it hopes to unify the state, municipal and Federal District laws that regulate the ICMS (Tax on Operations Relative to the Circulation of Goods and Services), and the ISS (Tax on Services of Any Nature).

The idea is to benefit both citizens and the productive sector. According to the text, the 27 state and DF laws dealing with ICMS and municipal laws on ISS would be replaced by only two, that is, one for each tax and with nationwide coverage.

To this end, the PEC provides for the enactment of two complementary laws, within the competence of the Union, to establish general rules of tax law.

The proposal does not change the tax burden or provide for new expenses for the National Treasury, which will not participate in the management of the change in the standard of ICMS and ISS.

This PEC, like the others dealing with tax reform, also establishes the collection of these taxes at the destination of consumption, because the demand for public services takes place where the consumer is, and the amount of taxes will always be explicit in each product.

According to Oriovisto Guimarães, based on the changes, the expectation is to benefit companies by reducing costs with tax management, and consumers will have greater clarity about the amount of taxes in each operation. 2 other proposals are already being processed in Congress, in the Chamber the PEC 45 of 2019 and in the Senate the PEC 110 of 2019.

According to the senator, these proposals pose a risk to certain economic activities, for example, the services sector. He also defends tax simplification, which is easy for citizens to understand and does not increase taxes.

“PEC 110 does not solve Brazil’s tax problems and creates others. Rock the service sector. Professional associations, city halls, the national front of municipalities, everyone is against it, because it is creating more confusion and not solving the problems we have. The tax reform that has to be carried out in Brazil is very simple. We have 27 ICMS legislations, which is already a VAT. Only they are all different. What Brazil needs to do is create a single legislation for ICMS. If you do, tax hell is over. And it has to be something that everyone understands. And it has to be something that you are sure will not increase the tax burden. PEC 110 is confusing and increases the tax burden. Anything to simplify is valid”he said.

For Senator Oriovisto, tax reform is one of the great challenges that Congress needs to face and there is a consensus that something needs to be done. He also highlighted that ministers signal the approval of a tax reform in the first half of 2023.

According to Oriovisto, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had already expressed its interest in guiding the debate on the reform before taking office.

With information from Senate Agency