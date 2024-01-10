The objective is to advance the project on the topic in the Senate; Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) heads negotiations

The senators who make up the Senate Public Security Committee articulate changing the PL (bill) 2,253 of 2023which ends the temporary release of prisoners in the country, known as “saidinhas”. The proposal to be included in the text establishes that the measure for semi-open regime inmates for study and work activities remains. The objective is to have the project approved by the commission in February.

Negotiations are headed by Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), by the rapporteur of the proposal in the committee, Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), and by the president of the commission, Sergio Petecão (PSD-AC).

To the Power360 Moro stated that everyone is involved in discussing the topic and explained what will be changed: “Departures on holidays and without cause are eliminated, which is the essence of the project and which have caused problems and revolts. The exit for education and work for semi-open prisoners is preserved”he stated.

Petecão told this digital newspaper that he has no how to completely eliminate temporary departures because current legislation guarantees the right to temporary departures for some activities.

“All [na comissão] They are against the 'little thing'. But the way Flávio [Bolsonaro] either, it can't be. Needs changes”said the congressman.

According to him, Moro has made legal adjustments to Flávio Bolsonaro's report so that the text is ready to be voted on right after the recess.

Petecão also complained that the discussion on the topic remained in the ideological field, about right or left. The congressman says that the matter is a matter of public security state policy.

Approved in the Chamber of Deputies in 2022, the bill prohibits all types of “saidinhas” fixed on the Criminal Execution Law. Flávio wanted to keep the original text. However, he must make the changes to move the proposal forward and to ensure that the text has legal certainty and will not be challenged in court.

The death of military police officer Roger Dias da Cunha, 29 years old, injured by a gunshot to the head during a confrontation on Sunday (7 January 2024), in Belo Horizonte (MG), brought back the debate about temporary departures. The person who fired the shot that killed the police officer was on temporary leave.