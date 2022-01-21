Mexico City.- The senators Demian Zepeda of the National Action Party (PAN) and Miguel Angel Mancera, of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), asked the General Prosecutor of the Republic start an investigation about the possible Drug intervention in the past electoral process June 2021.

This is after the PRI, PAN, PRD coalition presented to the Organization of American States (OAS), and the International Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), a file on the matter, in which they state that “Armed groups kidnapped and immobilized entire campaign teams, seized polling stations and forced citizens to cast their votes.”

In this sense, Demián Zepeda expressed concern about “the intervention of organized crime in all aspects of government and society. The government is overwhelmed and now we have a much more serious stage than at any critical moment in the past.”

The PAN member added that he hopes that the FGR has already opened an investigation, as he recalled that there are already many accusations “of people who have risen up and have killed mayors, candidates.”

In the same way, Mancera pointed out that the file must be investigated because he recognized that, although he has no evidence, there is talk that there was intervention by drug traffickers in “Sinaloa, Michoacán and other places”, situations that must be investigated.