Amid pressure to reopen schools, a group of senators from Together for Change presented a project on Friday to declare education an essential public service for the entire cycle of compulsory schooling. They are based on the fact that it is a fundamental human right.

The project headed by the radical Pablo Blanco was accompanied by the head of the PRO block, Humberto Schiavoni, and the interblock colleagues Laura Rodríguez Machado, Mario Fiad, Pamela Verasay, Pedro Braillard Poccard, Víctor Zimmermann, Claudio Poggi, Oscar Castillo, Silvia Elías de Pérez, Juan Carlos Marino, María Belén Tapia, Stella Maris Olalla and Silvia del Rosario Giacoppo.

“Activities of all kinds were made more flexible, and progress was not always made in an economic sense: many times political profitability prevailed. Education is not relevant for this presidency. Yes the activity of the casinos; not the teachers. Cable television is essential, not education, ”said the man from Tierra del Fuego.

According to the text, it is “the non-delegable responsibility of the State to guarantee education, and this has been assumed since the original Constitution, its reform and the incorporation of various International Treaties that acquired constitutional hierarchy.”

“It is intolerable to see how certain union representatives threaten the government and all Argentines that ‘the conditions are not met’ for the return to school attendance while the beaches are full of people enjoying their well-deserved vacations, the casinos are open and they have fired massive acts at the convenience of the ruling party, “added Blanco.

The opposition space has been calling for the reopening of schools for months. This week, former president Mauricio Macri issued a harsh message on the subject on the networks.

“A new year began and the definitions on the opening of schools still remain unresolved. The national government authorities insist on conditioning the return to classes to the epidemiological situation, even when since last November the WHO defends the need to maintain schools open because it has been proven that children and adolescents are not main vectors of contagion and are more likely to contract the virus outside the school environment than within, “said the former president and warned that Argentina runs the risk of”lose the potential of a generation of young people if classrooms remain empty. “

Faced with this criticism, the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, replied that “don’t be cynical.”

“They stopped distributing computers and books; promised the construction of 3000 kindergartens and only 107 built; they promised 10,000 rooms and built 311. 3% of what they promised is what they delivered. I ask the former president not to be cynical, “said the official official.

