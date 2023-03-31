Congressmen assess that the deputy director’s track record was a key factor in postponing the meeting of Lula’s choice

The session that would consider the president’s nominee Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to direct Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), Luiz Fernando Correawas canceled on the morning of this Thursday (30.Mar.2023).

The main reason, found the Power360was the alleged link between his direct subordinates and the former minister Anderson Torres and the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Alessandro Moretti, chosen as deputy director of Corrêa, was executive secretary of the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District from 2019 to 2021, in the management of Torres – currently imprisoned.

The server’s previous performance as Torres’ right hand left government senators disappointed and became a reason to reschedule the agency’s No. 1 sabbath. Only the main director of Abin is questioned by congressmen.

O Power360 further found that the leader of the Government in Congress, Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP) was chosen by Calheiros to report on Corrêa’s nomination. The senator collects information to write his vote.

Corrêa’s sabbath should be after Holy Week. Until then, Lula’s allies will seek more information about Moretti and his subordinates.

Attention to those nominated for Abin became greater after the agency used a program to monitor the location of people by cell phones during the Bolsonaro government.