Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), Kajuru (PSB-GO) and Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE) defend showing the paper ballot to the cameras

Senators disagreed this Wednesday (1st.Feb.2023) about the secret vote in the Senate election. Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO), Eduardo Girao (We can EC) and Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) advocated showing the ballots to the cameras during the vote.

The President of the Board of Directors during the election, Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), said that the presentation of the papers embarrassed the Bureau and hurt the regiment.

Girão countered: “We had two elections in which dozens of senators showed their votes and the type of intimidation that this presidency is doing here did not happen. The Brazilian already has an image of this House that we need to recover together, regardless of who wins”.

Veneziano stated that Girão attacked the Board of Directors with his words.