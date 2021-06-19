The senators of Morena, Martha Guerrero Sánchez and Ana Lilia Rivera Rivera, called on the head of the Executive Power of Hidalgo to clarify the events of June 9 in the municipality of Progreso de Obregón, which caused the death of Dr. Beatriz Hernández Ruiz.

They highlighted that Beatriz Hernández, 29, died in the gallery of the Municipal Presidency, where she was transferred by state police who detained her, according to journalistic reports, with the luxury of violence, for her alleged participation in a road accident.

The Morena legislators recalled that the investigations after the death of the doctor who graduated from the National Polytechnic Institute are still open, although the family and police officers gave versions that contradict what was revealed by the local government, after the first investigations.

In this context, both senators presented a point of agreement to ask the state government for a report on the investigations into the homicide and, in addition, they asked the state Attorney’s Office not to leave this fact unpunished and to take the necessary actions against those who are responsible for the murder. the death of the doctor.

At the point of agreement they also indicated that “it is alarming that public servants of the municipality of Progreso de Obregón, assigned as police and administrative officers, are being detained for their probable participation in the death of Dr. Beatriz Hernández.”

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegei), the violence carried out by police officers throughout Mexico, especially during detention, shows how common this practice has become.

.They stressed that of the 64,150 people who participated in the National Survey of the Population Deprived of Liberty, 75 percent claimed to have suffered some type of psychological violence during the arrest, such as being undressed or suffocated.

They also mentioned that nearly 64 percent suffered physical assaults, including kicking or punching, crushing injuries, electric shocks and, in the case of women, sexual abuse.

