Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 22:23

Senators Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) and Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) sought out the leader of the female bench in the Federal Senate, Leila Barros (PDT-DF) this Wednesday, 10, to discuss the next internal election for the presidency of the House, which will take place in 2025. Statea source close to the parliamentarians confirmed that they plan to launch a female candidate to run in the election.

The meeting aimed to discuss the role of women in the Senate. At the end of the meeting, the three women signed a personal agreement to break the cycle of more than 200 years without a woman leading the Parliament.

Currently, Soraya Thronicke and Eliziane Gama are the favorite names for the candidacy. The idea is still in its infancy and needs to go through party protocols and political groups in order to eventually decide on the choice of one of the two names.

Without revealing detailed information, Eliziane writes on her social media account X (formerly Twitter) that an agreement has been “closed for a major project that will forever change the history of women in the Senate.” The parliamentarian announces that there will be more news soon.

So far, former Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP) is the favorite to win the race. He has the support of the current president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who took office after winning the 2021 elections, in which Simone Tebet (MDB) was also running. At the time, the score was 57 votes to 21. Last year, Pacheco was reelected with 49 votes, against 32 for Senator Rogério Marinho (PL-RN).