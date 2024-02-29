Congressmen say that if the proposal is approved in the Chamber, the text will remain in the Upper House

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that requires the approval of the Board of Directors for legal measures against congressmen is being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies by party leaders. However, if it is approved by the deputies, it should not be considered in the Senate.

The assessment made by senators is that there is no climate in the Upper House for the text to move forward. The plan designed is for the text to be paralyzed if it is eventually approved in the Chamber.

On Wednesday (29.Feb.2024), the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that “not reasonable” prohibit search and seizure operations against deputies and senators in Congress facilities.

“It is not reasonable for us to consider prohibiting precautionary measures against any type of segment or any type of public authority. This is a means of investigation given the right of those who investigate to collect evidence.”Pacheco told journalists.

The proposal gained strength in January within the opposition after operations by the PF (Federal Police). Last month, 2 deputies were targeted by the PF.

The 1st was the leader of the Opposition in the Chamber of Deputies, Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ). The action aimed to identify people who planned, financed and incited extremist acts from October 2022 to the beginning of last year.

The 2nd was Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ). The PF is investigating alleged illegal espionage carried out by the intelligence agency during the period in which Ramagem was in charge of the agency.

The PEC initiative belongs to the deputy Rodrigo Valadares (União Brasil-SE). The deputy's proposal establishes that legal actions, search and seizure warrants and investigations carried out against deputies and senators will only be carried out after being submitted and approved by the Board of Directors of both Houses: Chamber and Senate.

The deadline would be 10 days for analysis. The exception for operations without congressional authorization would be those involving flagrant crime.