Opposition congressmen to the government met this Friday (Feb 24) with the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber

the senators Hamilton Mourao (Republicans-RS), great malta (PL-ES) and Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) met this Friday afternoon (24.Feb.2023) with the President of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Minister Rosa Weber, to ask her to assess the situation of extremists arrested for alleged participation in acts of vandalism on January 8.

The congressmen also asked Weber to mediate with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigations involving the suspects in the invasion of Praça dos Três Poderes, for a possible audience with the magistrate.

In addition, the 3 senators, allies of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), asked for the release of those involved who committed minor damage and also for the transfer of prisoners to their respective states.

After the meeting, Rogério Marinho, leader of the Opposition in the Senate, told journalists that another request made by congressmen is the “individualization of conduct” of prisoners to separate those who committed crimes during the 8th of January and Bolsonaro supporters who had been at the Army Headquarters since the end of the 2022 elections.

On February 16, Marinho and other congressmen from the opposition to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visited the Papuda Penitentiary Complex to verify the situation of the prisoners involved in the extremist acts of January 8.

To the Power360the STF advisory stated that the request for an audience with Moraes will be made next week and that there is still no scheduled date for the meeting.

JANUARY 8 PRISONERS

Of the 1,398 right-wing extremists arrested on January 8, 916 are still being held in penitentiaries in the Federal District. The number was updated on February 8 by SEAPE-DF (Secretariat of State for Penitentiary Administration), when the acts of depredation of the buildings of the Three Powers completed 1 month.

Around 3 pm on Sunday, January 8, right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF. They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the Lula government..