Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Split

Joe Manchin, Democratic US Senator, will not run again in 2024. His decision could jeopardize the Democrats’ majority in Congress.

Washington, DC – Joe Manchin is giving Republicans an early Christmas present. The influential Democratic senator from West Virginia announced on Thursday (November 9) that he will be at the US election 2024 will not compete again.

With his decision, Manchin brings the majority of Democrats, the president’s party Joe Biden, in danger in the congressional chamber. West Virginia has so far been firmly in the hands of the Democrats. The republican now sense their chance to take Manchin’s seat in the congress to take over, which he has held since 2010.

Republicans want to take Manchin’s seat

Manchin currently holds one of West Virginia’s two Senate seats for a second, six-year term. The state, known for its coal industry, is otherwise firmly in Republican hands, for example in the person of Governor Jim Justice. He has already launched a campaign to take Manchin’s seat.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will not run for re-election in 2024. © KEVIN DIETSCH/afp

The Democrats have… senate currently only has a narrow majority of 51 to 49 seats. The second chamber, the RHouse of Representatives, is held by the Republicans. All seats there will be up for election at the beginning of November 2024, including a third in the Senate.

With Manchin’s resignation, other Senate votes for the Democrats all the more important, for example in Montana or Ohio, where the Republicans are considered the favorites, or in Pennsylvania and Arizona, where very close decisions are expected. Manchin himself won his most recent election in 2018 with a lead of just 0.3 percentage points over his Republican rival. In the midterm elections at that time, the Democrats had a hard time because of the reaction to the presidency Donald Trump performed particularly well.

West Virginia in Republican hands

Manchin was considered a comparatively moderate representative of an increasingly conservative state in which the Republican Trump defeated Biden in the 2020 presidential election with 69 percent to 30 percent. Manchin played a key role in passing Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package. The 76-year-old has announced that he will now travel the country “to see if there is interest in starting a movement that mobilizes the middle and brings Americans together.”

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo series

John Feehery, Republican campaign strategist, told Newsweekthat Manchin may have feared he wouldn’t be able to beat challengers for his Senate seat.

As it stands now, there is a high probability that the Senate will be 50/50. “That increases the Republicans’ chances of winning the Senate to about 85 percent,” Feehery said. “This is good for Trump if he wins re-election, and bad for Biden if he wins the election.” (skr/rtr)