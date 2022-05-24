Many people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez reports based on a briefing by the Texas state police that the death toll has risen to 21: 18 children and 3 adults, including the gunman. It was initially reported that 14 children and a teacher had been killed.
#Senator #Texas #elementary #school #shooting #toll #rises #including #children
Theft “They were arrogant”, says a company that fell victim to diesel thieves – High prices led to fuel theft
The amounts of fuel stolen range from tens to even thousands of liters. According to police inspector Tuomas Pöyhönen, the...
Leave a Reply