He Democratic Senator from Virginia (USA) Mark R. Warner is trying to gather a group of senators from his party to Call on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential raceThe Washington Post reported.

According to two anonymous sources reported to the American media, Warner is worried that President Joe Biden cannot carry out a campaign that he can beat his Republican opponent, former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021), after Biden’s weak performance in the first presidential debate.

The Democratic senator’s spokeswoman, Rachel Cohen, would not confirm this move, but said the senator believed that “these are critical days for President” Joe Biden’s campaign.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden repeatedly denied that his mental capacities are diminished At 81 years old, he is the one best able to beat Trump.

Asked if he would bow to the will of his party’s barons, Biden said: “I’m not going to answer that question. It’s not going to happen.”

Warner is close to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic lawmakers are scheduled to meet on Sunday. before returning to Washington after the Independence Day holiday, to decide how to proceed in the face of the possibility that Biden continues to lose ground in the polls against Trump.

This Friday, Biden reiterated that he will not withdraw from the race in a public appearance in Madison, Wisconsin, despite criticism and accusations that he is too old to run for re-election.

“This is my answer: I’m running and I’m going to win,” he said at the meeting.