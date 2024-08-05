Investigators ask to extend the arrest of Senator Savelyev’s accomplice Yuri Nefedov

The investigation is asking to extend the detention period for Senator Dmitry Savelyev’s accomplice, combat veteran Yuri Nefedov. This is reported by TASS with reference to the court.

Nefedov is a defendant in a criminal case on organizing preparations for murder. He was arrested in March of this year.

Dmitry Savelyev has been charged with organizing preparations for murder. According to preliminary data, in the summer of 2023, he ordered his acquaintance to deal with an unpleasant businessman, but law enforcement agencies learned about the crime being prepared.

The senator from the Tula region is currently in a pretrial detention center. He does not admit his guilt.