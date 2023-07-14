Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/14/2023 – 1:40 pm

Share



Senator Romário (PL-RJ) was hospitalized on the night of Thursday, 13, to treat an infection after discomfort. The parliamentarian is at Hospital Barra d’Or, in Rio de Janeiro, and has a stable medical condition in evolution, according to the press office.

The congressman’s team is waiting for new information from the hospital this Friday, the 14th. “The senator was hospitalized yesterday, with an infection, after feeling sick. Stable framework, evolving. We still have no news from this morning,” he reported.

In September 2021, Romário left office to undergo gallbladder removal surgery at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. At the time, his advisory reported that the procedure was uneventful.

The former player was re-elected senator for Rio de Janeiro in the 2022 elections with 2,384,080 votes, which represents 29.19% of the valid votes. At the time, presented as the name of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Rio, the senator lived a different political trajectory in the Senate, since in the eight years of his first term he did not have any connection with themes dear to Bolsonarism.

During his first period in the Senate, the former soccer star did not propose any amendment to sectors of the president’s base, such as public safety and customs guidelines – involving, for example, abortion or drugs. With a focus on social areas, Romário centralized resources on health and social assistance.























