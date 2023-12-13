Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/12/2023 – 21:56

When questioning the 'campaign' that the Minister of Justice Flávio Dino carried out in the Senate to be approved in the hearing for the position of Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Senator Cleitinho (Republicanos-MG) resorted to the story of the 'politician who died and went to the sky'. The parliamentarian told the anecdote step by step, citing Dino's statements on the eve of the argument in the Constitution and Justice Commission, to the effect that 'he doesn't have a team', nor 'ideology'.

Cleitinho resorted to this method to say that Dino 'was on campaign'. “In a few days you will be in office. So I wanted to talk, if you are really going to practice the mandate, without a team, without ideology”, he challenged.

The senator had already indicated that he would vote against Flávio Dino's nomination because, according to him, 'the people who elected him asked not to vote' for the Minister of Justice. Despite this consideration, the parliamentarian said he was sure that Dino 'will have his name approved for the STF'. “If I am lying, I will resign my mandate,” he promised.

He asked Dino to assist him to talk about 'people from January 8th who are innocent' – referring to the coup mob that at the beginning of the year vandalized facilities at the Planalto Palace, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

Cleitinho asked 'from the bottom of his heart' for Dino to listen to him. “I want to show that there are people with ankle bracelets who didn’t participate in anything, didn’t break anything, while there are politicians who put money in their underwear, can walk and get elected,” he said.

Another suggestion from the senator was that the Minister of Justice appointed by Lula to the STF 'does not have any activism'.

“If you help me, I will vote for you”

The senator defended the 'auditable vote' and addressed the president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre: “I even tell you, president, if you put this here (on the agenda, at the CCJ, the issue of the auditable vote) – everyone knows that he wants to be a candidate for president of the Senate. If you have to be a real man, set the agenda you have to set, I will vote for you. But see if you can put my projects to vote here. Because I've been here for a year, almost a hundred projects filed and nothing is happening. So if you help me here at CCJ I will vote for you.”

READ THE STORY OF THE POLITICIAN WHO DIED AND WENT TO HEAVEN, ACCORDING TO CLEITINHO

“The politician who died and went to heaven got there and Saint Peter said: 'There's a protocol here, you have to follow it. You're going to hell one day and then you're going to stay here for a day'. He took the elevator down and went to hell. When he arrived there were his friends, all his lovers (sic), whiskey, the whole mess. And the devil said: 'go back to heaven and you have the protocol to go up'”

“He got there, São Pedro opened the door for him, it was calm, birds, a hammock to rest. It's time for him to decide. Saint Peter said: 'so, what are you going to decide? You’re going to stay here or go to hell’”

“'Hey Saint Peter, with all humility, I'm sorry, but my friends are in hell, everyone is there, there's whiskey, there's nothing here', he replied. 'Okay, then go down, but don't come back again', replied Saint Peter”.

“He got there, hell, a fire under his ass, there was nothing like that. He came to the devil and asked: 'Oh, you bastard, what are you doing to me here? Where is the people?'. 'Hey, my friend, my voter, your excellency, I was campaigning, now I'm in office.”