In the wake of anti-racist sentiments, activists, following the composer Ludwig van Beethoven, may propose to ban all people who did not fight for “black lives”. This opinion was expressed on Saturday, September 19, by Senator Alexei Pushkov in his Telegram channel.

Thus, he responded to a statement by US musicologist Nate Sloan, who noted that Beethoven’s music is associated with “an elite classical culture that supports white male rule and suppresses the voices of women, blacks and the LGBT community.”

“For those who are completely ill with aggressive tolerance, Beethoven is already bad, and he must be banned – as a“ white suprematist, ”that is, a supporter of the idea of ​​the superiority of the white race,” wrote Pushkov.

He suggested that further speech among activists will be about the composer Richard Wagner, the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, the writer Rudyard Kipling, the composer Giuseppe Verdi and many other classics of culture.

“And the fact that they lived for a very long time, and then there were no black activists, no Trotskyists-transgender, no pseudo-fighters with racism, this public does not care,” – said the senator.

According to Pushkov, the main thing for such people is “to demolish, overthrow, demand and shout.”

“The only benefit from this: the Western elite will look into the abyss of this aggressive idiocy, encroaching on world culture, and instead offering the image of their drug-pumped idol George Floyd on the fences,” he concluded.

On September 2, it became known that a special committee of the American Washington (DC) recommended the authorities to rename, remove or contextualize a number of urban sites associated with racism.

Clearing television shows, feature films, and renaming urban and even space objects of any hint of racial prejudice has become one of the main topics of the cultural industry amid protests that began in late May in the United States over the death of black George Floyd after a brutal arrest by police in Minneapolis.