Trash streams, or so-called “online shows”, during which abuse of people and animals are broadcast, are dangerous and disgusting, and therefore the Federation Council raised the question of toughening punishment for this kind of activity. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by the Chairman of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy and Interaction with the Media, the initiator and co-author of the bills banning trash streams, Alexey Pushkov.

“A package of relevant legislative initiatives has been submitted to the State Duma, and its consideration will take place in the next month. I don’t see any nuances that could prevent its adoption. This is a reaction to the processes that have taken place on the Internet over the years. This has accumulated,” said the Russian senator.

He explained that we are talking about streams broadcasting humiliation of human dignity, bullying and beatings – everything that can lead to traumatic or even fatal consequences. According to him, the initiators of the bill want to outlaw trash streaming so that “there would not even be a temptation to engage in such activities.”

“To enhance the educational and preventive effect, we propose to consider trash streams as an aggravating circumstance when committing crimes. Crimes broadcast via the Internet will be punished more severely than if they were not committed “on camera,” Pushkov noted.

In addition, according to the prepared amendment to the law “On Information Protection”, social networks will be obliged to monitor illegal content themselves and remove it from their traffic. According to the senator, even if the trash stream is broadcast from abroad, the punishments will remain the same. Internet platforms will be subject to the same penalties, including traffic slowdown or blocking, if an Internet platform refuses to remove such content.

“We insist that hooliganism broadcast to a huge audience has a completely different social meaning than hooliganism committed in a hallway. Since this becomes the property of the masses, part of the audience, especially teenagers, may consider this kind of behavior “unpunishable” – that is, acceptable, and coupled with “likes” and “donations”, also a fashionable and profitable activity,” the senator emphasized.

