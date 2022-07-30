Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov said that Elisabet Ellingsen, an employee of the Norwegian consulate in Murmansk, should be immediately expelled from the country for Russophobic remarks. On July 30, he wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

“Although the Norwegian Foreign Ministry politically dissociated itself from the words of her employee, I believe she expressed the opinion of many of her colleagues, taking into account the anti-Russian hysteria that is now characteristic of many Western countries,” the senator wrote.

Pushkov also believes that the response to such actions “should not be politically correct.”

“She should be immediately expelled from Russia and, at a minimum, Oslo should be warned that any racist attack on Russian citizens will directly affect the work of the Norwegian diplomatic departments in our country,” said a member of the Federation Council.

Earlier on Saturday, a video circulated on the Web in which a certain woman expresses her dissatisfaction with the service to the staff of the Murmansk hotel. At the same time, she stated that she hates Russians. Later it became known that the heroine of the video is Elisabeth Ellingsen, an employee of the Norwegian consulate.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ellingsen of nationalism and xenophobia. Andrey Chibis, Governor of the Murmansk Region, stressed that Russophobia would not be tolerated in the Russian Federation. First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov, in response to the incident, said that the Norwegian Foreign Ministry should decide to recall its employee from Russia.

In turn, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the incident. The department clarified that Ellingsen’s behavior does not reflect Norwegian politics or the attitude of Norwegians towards Russia and Russians.