Member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Senator from Crimea Sergei Tsekov made a proposal to make February 27 the day of the liberation of Crimea from Ukrainian occupation. On Saturday, February 27, reports “RIA News“.

“I intend to initiate the issue of making February 27 the day of the liberation of Crimea from Ukrainian occupation and I propose to add this date to the list of memorable dates of Crimea. Crimea has actually been occupied by Ukraine since 1954, when it was illegally transferred to the Ukrainian SSR, ”the senator said.

According to him, he is going to apply with this initiative to the regional parliament.

The politician explained that it was on February 27, 2014 that “Russian tricolors were raised over the buildings of the parliament and government of Crimea.” Tsekov stressed that this day became a sign that the peninsula is returning to Russia.

“In fact, February 26 was the last day of the occupation of Crimea by Ukraine and the end of the period of the forced and erroneous finding of the peninsula as part of another state,” he concluded.

On February 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a statement in which he said that in order to end hatred between Ukrainians and Russians, Russia must return Crimea, which was the “heart of Ukraine”.

On the same day, State Duma deputy from Crimea Ruslan Balbek criticized Zelensky’s decree on measures to “de-occupy” Crimea in an interview with Izvestia. According to him, Zelensky signs documents in front of the Western community about alleged preferences for Crimeans, but it looks like a Jesuit trick.

Crimea became part of Russia following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol were in favor of joining. The procedure, as the Russian authorities have repeatedly stated, took place in strict accordance with international law. However, Kiev still considers the peninsula to be its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow emphasized that the issue of the subject’s ownership is closed forever.