The US government spent about $900 billion in taxpayer funds on dubious expenditures over the course of the year. The corresponding statement was made on December 22 in the annual report by Senator Rand Paul (Republican from Kentucky).

As the senator pointed out, $659 billion comes from interest payments on the US national debt. At the same time, the American national debt increased by $4 trillion in 2023 and amounts to $34 billion. $236 billion was paid by the American administration as grants “to the wrong people, in the wrong amount or on the wrong grounds.”

“As Congress spends money to encourage its pet industries and projects, American taxpayers are forced to pay for it through record high inflation and horrendous interest rates,” the lawmaker said.

According to Paul's report, about $33.2 million was spent by the National Institutes of Health, part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, to keep monkeys in South Carolina for scientific experiments. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) spent about $6 million on the development of tourism projects in Egypt. The US National Institutes of Health allocated about $2.7 million more to the Georgia Institute of Technology, which then allegedly transferred some of it to scientists in St. Petersburg. It is alleged that Russian scientists performed brain surgery on cats and then analyzed their ability to walk on a treadmill. The senator noted that these expenses relate to 2021, but data on them were published only a year later.

Paul also emphasized in his report that the US Department of Defense spent more than $8 thousand on the purchase of a lobster tank, while losing over $100 million due to improper storage of gas turbine engines and transmissions. In addition, the US National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases spent over $477 thousand to study monkeys subjected to sex reassignment procedures. Fox News notes that the senator's report has been published for the ninth year in a row.

Earlier, on December 5, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie said that the United States spends more money on Ukraine than on itself.

On December 1, Republican George Santos was expelled from the US Congress for corruption. It was found that he “stole from his campaign and spent donors' money on shopping at places like Ferragamo and Hermès, on Botox injections and visiting the adult website OnlyFans.com.”

On September 12, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, after the leadership of the Republican Party accused the American leader of abuse of power and corruption, launched an impeachment investigation against Biden. McCarthy initiated the investigation unilaterally without a vote in the House of Representatives.